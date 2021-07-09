Bhopal: Government employees to go on mass leave on July 29, demand release of increased DA with arrears

BHOPAL: State government employees will go on mass leave on July 29 as a part of their phased protest demanding release of increased DA (dearness allowance) and arrears.

Adhikari Karmchari Sanyukta Morcha, a federation of various organisations of state employees and officials, announced this on Friday. Morcha state convener Jitendra Singh informed that a meeting of various state government employee organisations was organised on Friday and the decision to observe mass leave was taken.

"State government had stopped the increment of our DA due from July 2019 citing corona pandemic. Even the promotions of government employees and officials were withheld from July 2020," said Jitendra Singh. This decision of the government has enraged pandemic stricken employees who have urged the government to look into their issues.

Following the appeal, the morcha has decided to launch the protest in a phased manner to press for their demands. Different organisations of the government employees will submit memorandum to the collectors of their respective districts on July 20. Memorandum will be addressed to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

In the second phase, the morcha members will ghero MLAs, MPs and ministers across the state on July 24 and submit a charter of demands. Employees should press for their demands in a strong voice, said the association.

The last and final phase of protest includes mass leave by all government officials and employees across the state on July 29. The employees of all corporations and semi-government bodies will also go on leave.

"If the government did not listen to our demands, then employees will be left with no option but to launch an indefinite strike," said Singh.