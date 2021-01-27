BHOPAL: Government committed to patronising art and artistes, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at Lokranga fest

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said state government is committed to partonising arts and artistes in the state. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the 36th Lokrang festival at Ravindra Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Organised by the directorate of culture, the five- day fest celebrates Indian Republic. He also inaugurated exhibition, Pranati, based on Bhil and Gond artistes late Pema Fataya and late Kalabai Shyam. Besides, he presented awards to commanders of Republic Day parade contingents and tableaux. Minister of culture and tourism Usha Thakur, principal secretary Sheo Sekhar Shukla and director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi were present.

Dance drama, Bodh, based on Bundeli art and culture was staged. Directed by Manish Yadav from Sagar, the dance drama began with janma geet, followed by badhai dance, wedding scene, dul-dul ghodi and dholamaru dance. Audience also enjoyed tribal, Marathi and Sindhi food under Vyanjan Mela. About 90 stalls of handloom and handicraft items have been set up.