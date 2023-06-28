 Bhopal: Goldie Gurjar Shoots To Glory In Rifle National Trials
At Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, Goldi Gurjar won Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) in T5 competition.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shooter Goldi Gurjar won in rifle shooting on day five of National Selection Trials (T) 5 and 6 for Group A Rifle and Pistol shooters in Delhi on Wednesday.

At Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, Goldi Gurjar won Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) in T5 competition. In the Men’s 3P T5 competition, Goldie Gujjar also won from pillar to post after topping qualifications with a score of 586 out of a possible 600 and then logging 454.5 to win outright. Himachal’s Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu came second with 453.7, while Navy’s Niraj Kumar came third with 443.5.

Pistol shooter Chinki Yadav from Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy stood fourth in the 25M Pistol Women event of T6. However, Chinki stood third in the qualification round of this event.

In trials, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Abhidnya Ashok Patil defeated Chinki and took top three spots. Manu Bhaker, after reaching the final of top qualifications with a score of 591, registered four perfect fives and an equal number of fours in 10 rapid-fire five-shot series final to leave senior shooter and fellow Olympian Rahi Sarnobat two points behind. Rahi’s Maharashtra junior, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, finished third with 32. 

