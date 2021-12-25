Bhopal: Go for contact tracing of 30 people if anyone tests positive, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed on corona testing at a review meeting of Covid through video conference at Mantralaya on Friday.

'In case, anyone tests positive, contact tracing of 30 people should be done,' Chouhan said. If there is no arrangement for home isolation, get admitted to the hospital. There should be adequate arrangement of ventilators and beds in hospitals.

'Oxygen lines should be maintained,' he further said. Check isolation beds, PSA plant should be in running condition. The power system should be fine and the generator should also be arranged. Keep at least one month stock of essential medicines.

Chouhan said best of arrangements should be made to prevent the rise of corona cases in the state. All preparations should be made in advance to prevent a possible third wave.

He added, 'The danger of third wave prevails. Positive cases in the state have also exceeded 200. Earlier, cases of corona were coming only in Indore and Bhopal, now gradually cases are coming in other districts also.'

At present, there are no active cases in 34 districts. Cases are coming up in surrounding states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. 'All measures must be taken to protect the lives of the people. Inspect arrangement of beds in private and government hospitals through mapping. Coordinate with District Hospitals, Medical Colleges, Activate Crisis Management Groups,' he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:16 AM IST