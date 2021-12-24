After Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Haryana govt 'considering imposing' night curfew

The Haryana government on Friday evening said it was "considering imposing" night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have imposed night curfews in the wake of rising COVD-19 cases and the new Omicron variant.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew from December 25 following COVID-19 concerns in the country.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew will be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm to 5 am. No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order.

Chief Minister said that every single passenger coming from outside in the state should be duly traced.

RTPCR testing should be done at airports, railway stations, and bus stations. Appreciating the role of Integrated COVID-19 Command Center (ICCC) and Monitoring Committees in COVID management, the CM said that monitoring committees in villages and urban wards should be reactivated so that tracing, testing and treatment can be done at the earliest. ICCC is to be operated 24x7, as per the order.

Gujarat:

Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from December 25.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

"In view of the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in the world, it is the right time for all to remain alert on the issue. The Centre has also issued guidelines to follow social distancing, use face masks and avoid crowded places," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his address.

"We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 07:27 PM IST