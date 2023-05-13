Bhopal: Giving up double salary, Meena joined Police Housing Corporation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The story of a sub-engineer Hema Meena, working for the Police Housing Corporation on contract and becoming an in-charge assistant engineer, is no less interesting than the script of a Bollywood blockbuster. Meena joined the corporation thrice. Before joining the corporation for the third time, Meena was working on a double salary in Nagar Nigam. There was an engineer of a corporation behind her rise. Several complaints were made to Lokayukta against the engineer, too.

Meena joined the Police Housing Corporation for the first time in 2010, but left the job after five months. She returned to the corporation in 2013. After working there for two years, she resigned from the corporation, and went back to her parent department. She joined back the corporation in 2016, but on a lower salary than what she was getting in Nagar Nigam. The Special Establishment Police (SEP) team dug out the plot behind her joining the corporation on a lower salary than what Meena was earning in the civic body.

Other officials on rudder

The Special Establishment Police (SPE) may conduct an inquiry against other engineers of the corporation, too. The SPE may target them on the grounds of documents found at Meena’s residence.

Questioning mark on corporation’s functioning

The Meena episode indicates that the functioning of the Police Housing Corporation is not above board. Managing Director of the corporation Upendra Jain has said every bill is submitted and paid online. Officials also pay attention to quality of work, he said, adding that there is no problem in the system which is regularly monitored.