Bhopal: Give us increment, government employees raise protest to demand 5% dearness allowance and promotion

Bhopal: Unrest among government employees is growing as their increments have been stopped. Different employees’ organisations have come together to protest against the government policy of withholding their increments.

Their representatives gathered near state secretariat on Wednesday to discuss future course of action. They also raised slogans against the government and said that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to intensify the agitation.

“The 5% dearness allowance (DA) that was due since July 2019 has been suspended till further orders. Even promotions of employees that were slated in July 2020 have been denied till date,” said Jitendra Singh, president of state government employees association.