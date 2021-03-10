Bhopal: Give us increment, government employees raise protest to demand 5% dearness allowance and promotion

Bhopal: Unrest among government employees is growing as their increments have been stopped. Different employees’ organisations have come together to protest against the government policy of withholding their increments.
Their representatives gathered near state secretariat on Wednesday to discuss future course of action. They also raised slogans against the government and said that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to intensify the agitation.
“The 5% dearness allowance (DA) that was due since July 2019 has been suspended till further orders. Even promotions of employees that were slated in July 2020 have been denied till date,” said Jitendra Singh, president of state government employees association.
Singh said other government organisations have also come together to demand release of 5% DA, increment order and promotions from the government. “We also seek hike in House Rent Allowance,” he added.
“Inflation is growing and our salaries have remained static despite the provisions. It is hard to maintain family expenses,” said Rajkumar Chandel, a state government employee and convener of the association.
One of the representatives from the employees union said it is strange that IAS and IPS officers have made provisions for their increment and promotion in state budget. “Class III and IV employees have been left on God’s mercy,” he added.
