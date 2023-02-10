e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Give BJP membership to Panna collector, writes LoP Govind Singh

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh has dashed off a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president VD Sharma, requesting him to give party membership to Panna collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Govind Singh LoP in MP Assembly |
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh has dashed off a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president VD Sharma, requesting him to give party membership to Panna collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Mishra appealed to a crowd during a Vikas Yatra on Thursday that they should be with the present government for 25 years.

His statement indicated that he could work more efficiently for the BJP than any party worker does, Singh said, adding that a temporary of the party should be set up in the office of Panna collector.

The Congress is angry with Mishra who tried to campaign for the BJP. On the other hand, the collector got a dressing down from the government, sources said.

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath not sure whether he will contest elections
article-image

