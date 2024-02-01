Bhopal: Girl Who fell prey to murder bid by dad not his biological daughter, Says Cops

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major development unfolded in the case in which a man tried killing her eight-year-old daughter in Koh-e-fiza on Monday night, the police said. The police learnt that the accused was not the biological father of the girl and her biological mother was also hacked to death by the accused two years ago.

The Koh-e-fiza police officials said that the accused, Tej Singh, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, was claiming that the girl, Preeti, was his biological daughter. The child, however, told the police that Singh was her mother’s second husband.

When the police questioned the girl regarding her mother’s whereabouts, she said she had been missing for a long time.

Connecting the case with a blind murder case in Safia ground of Koh-e-fiza two years ago, where a woman was found dead in a pool of blood, the police showed the deceased woman’s picture to the girl. The girl identified the woman as her mother.

When the police questioned Singh about this, he first tried to mislead them and later told them that he had married the woman, named Sangeeta in 2022. He added that the girl was Sangeeta’s daughter from her first marriage. He went on to say that he often used to doubt her character and took her to the Safia ground on January 29, 2022, where he hacked her to death.

Singh further said Preeti often used to trouble him by enquiring her mother’s whereabouts and thus he decided to kill her in the same way he killed her mother.