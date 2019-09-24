Bhopal: Girl, two others hurt in accident

BHOPAL: A car hit two two-wheelers leaving three including girl injured at Ambedkar Park at Link Road no-2 under TT Nagar police station on Monday. Car is registered in Maharashtra. No one has been arrested.

As per the police, three—Madhukar, Bhodraj and Priya –were riding an Activa and Bike. The car hit the two two-wheelers. Injured were rushed to JP Hospital. Priya was discharged but Madhukar and Bhodraj were taken to Hamidia Hosptial.

Car tyre was badly damaged so it was not brought to police station. SHO Virendra Chauhan said, “Car has registration of Maharashtra. The injured were rushed to JP Hospital. Girl was discharged. Males were taken to Hamidia Hospital.