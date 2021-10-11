Bhopal: Girl sexually harassed, beat up by two bike-borne youths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by two bike-borne youths late on Sunday night, sources said on Monday.

The accused also beat up the girl, when the latter registered objections against the harassment.

The incident took place at one of the busiest squares of the state capital- Roshanpura square-under Arera Hills police station. The police have registered a case against two unidentified youths and have started a further probe to establish the identities of the accused.

The police said that CCTV footage of the incident spot had been obtained and efforts were on to establish the accused's identities.

The girl, a resident of Bairgarh locality, told police that she along with her friends had gone to the boat club on Sunday evening. The two bike-borne youths started stalking her and passing lewd comments. The girls later decided to go back there home.

The accused kept stalking them. They waylaid the girls at Roshanpura square. When the victim girl objected, the accused slapped her.

She, subsequently, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

