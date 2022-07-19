e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Girl raped by minor relative, accused held

According to investigation officer Kanchan, the victim was alone at her home on Sunday. Her relatives came to meet the family.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was raped by her relative, who is also a minor, under Bagsewaniya police station area. The police have detained the accused and presented him in juvenile court, said police on Monday.

According to investigation officer Kanchan, the victim was alone at her home on Sunday. Her relatives came to meet the family. As the girl knew him well and they were good friends, she allowed her relative to enter the house.

Finding the girl alone, he raped her. Meanwhile, one of the family members reached the house and found the door locked from inside at around 12.30 pm.

Somehow, he managed to enter the house and witnessed the act. Seeing him, the accused fled. He called other members of the family. In the evening, they approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused. The accused has been sent to remand home, said the police.

