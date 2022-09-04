Bhopal: Girl on way to coaching class raped, accused jailed

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl was raped when she was heading to coaching class. She was raped twice but in the third attempt, she raised alarm and the accused was arrested by Bairagarh police.

According to police station incharge DP Singh, the girl and accused Bhupendra Shivhare live in the same locality and know each other well. Bhupendra is a carpenter and a married man.

On March 1, 2022, when the girl was going for coaching, he sought her help. The girl went to his house where he raped her. He threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to another person. He raped her again.

For the third time on Friday evening, he called the girl again and tried to commit the crime but the girl raised the alarm and people gathered at the house. The girl narrated her ordeal to family members.

The family approached the police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 376-2-(N) POCSO Act, arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

