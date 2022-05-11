Bhopal: Girl calls teen friend home, helps cousin rape her; both arrested

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a youth for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at her cousin’s home under Shahpura police station, police said on Wednesday. Police have also arrested the youth's cousin sister who was friends with the victim and had called her to the house. The accused girl was aware of the intention of her cousin but did not stop him from committing the crime, rather the sexual assault on the girl was committed while she was in adjacent room.

Police station in-charge Mahendra Mishra informed the media that a complaint was filed by the rape victim and her grandmother on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old accused his cousin and the victim reside in the same locality and were known to each other. The accused took the help of his cousin sister in doing the heinous crime. The girl had called her friend to her house on May 3 and when she (victim) was alone in the room, the youth sexually assaulted her. And in these last few days, the youth raped the teenager more than twice.

On Tuesday, when the girl’s grandmother saw her depressed she asked her the reason. The teenager confided in her and narrated her ordeal. The elderly woman then approached police with the girl and filed a rape complaint against the youth and his cousin who assisted him in the crime. A medical check-up of the victim was done. Police have arrested the two cousins and booked them under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The duo were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody

