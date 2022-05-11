Bhopal: Rape victim records statement before magistrate against additional divisional railway manager

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The woman who alleged that she was raped by additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) recorded her statement before magistrate, police said on Wednesday.

Govindpura police station incharge Ashok Singh Parihar told Free Press that the ADRM, Bhopal Division of West Central Railway Zone, was booked in a rape case in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad). Later, the case dairy was sent to Govindpura police station.

He added that a rape case had been registered under Section 376 and 506 of IPC against ADRM Gaurav Singh on basis of his subordinate’s complaint that he exploited her. The victim had got a job on compassionate ground. The woman also alleged that the ADRM had been exploiting her since March 2021.

Parihar said the victim tried to commit suicide by cutting off her veins. After her health became stable, the police approached her to record her statement. The victim appeared before magistrate and recorded her statement. “On the basis of her statements, the police will collect CCTV footage and other forensic evidences, which will confirm the crime committed by accused,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:47 PM IST