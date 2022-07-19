Bhopal: Ghar Ghar Jhanda campaign; Indian flags to be sold at ration shops to ensure it reaches every house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is leaving no stone unturned to make the Ghar Ghar Jhanda (flag atop every house) campaign a success. It has been decided to distribute flags from ration shops to ensure that they reach every house, said an official.

The week-long Ghar Ghar Jhanda campaign will begin on August 11. Its main objective is to bring awareness among people about the Indian flag so that every citizen hoists it atop his or her house, said higher education commissioner Deepak Singh.

“Instructions have been issued to all colleges besides registrars of universities and secretary, private university regulation commission to ensure success of the campaign,” added Singh.

The Commissioner's instructions were sent to officials with a letter by the culture department. The letter mentions that the availability of flags should be ensured in every nook and corner. PDS ration shops should be engaged as it has a large network across the state.

Moreover, special parent-teachers meet will be called to inform parents about the campaign. Efforts will be made to ensure that every house and business establishment in cities or in rural areas hoist the national flag.

Rural and urban local bodies have been asked to actively participate in distribution and manufacturing of flags. Collectors and CEO of Zila and Janpad Panchayats have been sent a copy of Flag Code and recent amendments made in it to ensure that dignity and honour are maintained.