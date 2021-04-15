Bhopal gets 2,016 vials of Remdesivir

Bhopal: The state capital got 2,016 vials of Remdesivir on Thursday after Madhya Pradesh was provided 9,600 vials in 200 boxes in Indore. Each box contains 48 vials. Various districts were supplied the Remdesivir injection via helicopter. Bhopal got 42 boxes. So, there are 2,016 vials for supply to various hospitals in the state capital. Similarly, 57 boxes were supplied to various hospitals in Indore.

Seven of them were provided to Ratlam, while four were provided to Khandwa and 19 boxes were provided to Gwalior. Similarly, Rewa got 18 boxes and 39 boxes were supplied to Jabalpur, while 14 were supplied to Sagar. Around 9,600 doses Remdesivir injection in 200 boxes were provided to Indore from Nagpur.

Shortage of Remdesivir continues to plague Madhya Pradesh. The government is somehow managing to provide the injection to Covid patients who are in a serious condition with 40 per cent lung infection. Remdesivir is administered for protection of the lungs from Covid infection. According to the health department, the Remdesivir injection is being supplied to various places as and when required.

According to the Chemists’ and Druggists’ Association, supply of Remdesivir will be normalised soon, but, in Madhya Pradesh, the government has taken control of its distribution. So, the Remdesivir injection is being supplied directly to the public and private hospitals according to their requirements after the rationing of Remdesivir vials.