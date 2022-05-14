Bhopal: Genome Sequencing Machines can operate in two months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government medical colleges where Genome Sequencing Machines (GSM) have been supplied and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)--National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, are face-to- face on the process to make these machines operationalised.

Administration of these medical colleges said that it would take minimum two months to operationalise the machines including its installation, training of staff and operation.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)--National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, is ready to train the staff and it says that hardly a week's training is more than sufficient to operate genome sequencing machines.

The Centre allotted five genome sequencing machines to Madhya Pradesh in December 2021 on ground that the samples collected in Madhya Pradesh for Covid testing were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing, and it took 10 to 15 days to get reports.

These five machines were to be installed at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior cities. These machines considerably help shorten detection time.

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD pulmonary medicines department Gandhi Medical College, said, Genome sequencing machines are multi-purpose. It is not only for COVID virus. We can do genome sequencing for other viruses and even dengue. So it is long term investment for the state in health front.

Dr Aparupa Das, director, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)--National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, said, we have five trained staff for entire processing through Genome Sequencing Machine. We have done in pandemic time. We can train the staff of other medical colleges too if they want support from us.

Gandhi Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Rai said, It will take two to three months to make it operational. Administration of microbiology department with technical support of the concerning company and the entire team of microbiology, it will be done.

Genome Sequencing Machines, before sequencing, extract DNA, converting from RNA to DNA, fractionation of the genome and library preparation. Genome sequencing has revealed that, unlike the delta variant, the Omicron variant shows a lot of mutation in its spike proteins.

ALSO READ Indore: Hindvi Swaraj Sangathan sends hearing aids to 8 leaders opposing removal of loudspeakers

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:11 AM IST