Bhopal: General store shop duped while seeking online loan

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An owner of a general store was cheated by the two persons on the pretext of providing a loan online. The two accused took out a loan in the store owner’s name and fled, Kolar police said on Tuesday.

According to police station incharge Chandra Kant Patel, Rajesh Vishwakarma runs a general store in Rajvaidya Colony. He wanted to expand business for which he needed money.

Accused Mahesh Puribia and Shailendra Sunhere used to visit his shop. They told him that they would help him provide an online loan. Rajesh agreed to take a loan with their help in March this year. The two asked Rajesh to get a credit card, which he did.

On March 28, the two reached the shop with an application form, which was filled by Rajesh.

After some time, an OTP came on Rajesh’s mobile number, which he shared with the duo.

Soon, an amount of Rs 2.38 lakh was transferred in the account of Mahesh and Shailendra.

As Rajesh sought loan amount, the two kept giving excuses for delay in loan. Finally, they stopped visiting Rajendra’s shop.

When the victim came to know that he was cheated, he approached Kolar police station and filed the complaint. The police registered the case under Sections 420 and 34 of IPC against the two and started the investigation. The Kolar police have forwarded the case to the cyber crime branch for further investigation.

Read Also Bhopal: Group of Ministers formed for MP Foundation Day function