Bhopal: Group of Ministers formed for MP Foundation Day function

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to organise programmes to celebrate Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, which falls on November 1.

Group of Ministers include Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Tribal Affairs Minister Meena Singh, Tourism Minister Usha Thakur, New and Renewable Energy Minsiter Hardeep Singh Dang, Industry Policy and Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Minister of State, School Education Minister (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar.

Besides, the state government has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) for organising programmes under Seva Pakwada (Service Fortnight).

The group includes Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, Mineral Resources Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, Panchayat and Urban Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Omprakash Saklecha, Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for Ayush Ramkishore Kanware, Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brijendra Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Public Works Department Suresh Dhakad, Minister of State for Urban Administration and Housing OPS Bhadoriya.

Besides, the state government has formed a Group of Ministers for Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan. The group includes Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Public Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoriya, Minister of State for Horticulture Bharat Singh Kushwah and Minister of State for Backward Class and Minority Welfare (Independent Charge) Ramkhilawan Patel.

State government has also formed a Group of Ministers for identification of works to be done by Group of Ministers during their tour to districts under Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan to be conducted from September 17 to October 31. This includes PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Water Resource Department Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Commercial Tax Minister Jagdish Devda and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

