Bhopal: Geeta Chandran breaks into tears at Bharat Bhavan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatnatyam exponent Geeta Chandran broke into tears as the one of the participants at a dance workshop trained by her described how much they have learned from her.

“I am feeling happy and blessed to see and meet you. I feel very good to attend your class,” a girl participant said. She further said, “I don’t want to go anywhere. My father brought me here to attend the workshop. In fact, he dropped and picked me. My parents and you (Geeta Chandran) are best for me. I don’t want anything now in my life.” After hearing this, Chandran broke into tears.

It was part of the concluding day of five-day dance workshop on Bharatnatyam on Wednesday. Participants shared their experiences of the five-day workshop in the evening session of the event.

An open question and answer session was organised in which Chandran along with K Venkateshwaran, Soumya Narayan, Manohar Balachandran and Brijmohan cleared the doubts of participants.

Chandran gave three presentations, which made the audience emotional. Tears welled up in their eyes as the soulful dance performance based on Meera's bhajan left the participants standing on their seats to pay respect to their guru. After this, all the participants expressed their views regarding the usefulness of the workshop. Three dance-oriented short films were screened on the occasion.

Besides, Chandran explored the scope of acting within the Margam and explored its possibilities outside the Margam by adapting various verses or poems into dance in the morning session.