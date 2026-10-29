Bhopal Gears Up For Historic Army Day Parade 2027 With ₹40 Crore Infrastructure Push, 3.5-Km Tank-Ready Road And Air Show As BMC Budget Remains Unfinalised | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the first National Army Day Parade in Bhopal have gathered pace, with the Public Works Department (PWD) beginning infrastructure works worth around Rs 40 crore, while the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to finalise its estimated budget for sanitation and other arrangements.

Chief secretary Ashok Barnwal reviewed preparations with officials from the PWD, BMC and district administration on Wednesday evening and set a deadline of Dec 1 for all the preparations.

The parade is scheduled for Jan 15, 2027, in the BHEL area, with four events planned at the Boat Club, TT Nagar Stadium, BHEL Ground and Jamburi Maidan.

The BMC will be responsible for cleanliness, beautification, sanitation and temporary sewage systems at all four venues. It will also assist in arrangements for the Indian Army's static and dynamic displays, which will allow visitors to examine military equipment and witness live demonstrations of operational capabilities.

According to BMC sources, the corporation has not yet prepared its final budget, but it is expected to be in the range of Rs 1.5-2 crore. Officials are expected to present their requirements at a meeting with Defence Ministry representatives on Oct 30 to seek funds for the arrangements.

3.5-km road planned for heavy armoured vehicles

The PWD has started work on road construction, modifications to intersections and the removal of central road dividers and existing streetlights. Road construction and central verge removal alone are expected to cost around Rs 32 crore.

A 3.5-km black-topped road is planned for the parade route, with lane markings and parade lines designed to accommodate tanks and other armoured vehicles weighing up to 60 tonnes. Roads leading to the venue will also be constructed or upgraded.

The electrical works are estimated to cost Rs 5-6 crore. Existing lights on central verges will be removed, while more than 200 new electricity poles will be installed along the route. Lighting arrangements will also be made for spectator galleries on both sides of the road.

Statues at road intersections and electricity poles removed during the work will be handed over to BHEL management. Modifications to intersections have already begun, with further road and lighting improvements planned.

Government guest houses to be reserved

The state government is also preparing accommodation arrangements for the event. Krishnaveni Desavatu, secretary in the home department, has sought details of government guest houses from departmental heads for reservation and security planning, with particular attention to facilities capable of accommodating more than 500 people. Also, all the major hotels with over 50 rooms will be booked by the end of November.

Official statement

Bhopal collector Priyank Mishra told Free Press that the chief secretary had directed all departments to complete preparations within the stipulated timeline.

Roads need to be built to a higher standard to withstand the heavy load of moving tanks. Road construction will be taken up on priority, Mishra said.

Bhopal skies to witness another air show

Bhopal is set to witness another air show over the Upper Lake, three years after the Indian Air Force (IAF) organised a similar event in 2023. The show will be held ahead of the Army Day Parade in coordination with Army officials as part of the celebrations.

The chief secretary also called for cultural programmes highlighting Madhya Pradesh's achievements and promoting tourist destinations such as Sanchi, Khajuraho, Bhimbetka and Orchha. He also called for preparations for 'Simhastha'.