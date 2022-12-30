Bhopal: Gas victims begin ‘Nirjala’ hunger strike for additional compensation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims began “Nirjala” (without water) hunger strike at Neelam Park on Friday demanding additional compensation for deaths and injuries caused by the Bhopal gas tragedy. Ten gas victims are picketing for fulfillment of demand.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the curative petition on additional compensation on January 10, 2023. However, the demands of the survivors’ organisations are to revise figures of death and the extent of injuries in the petition.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information & Action, speaking on the fast without water by women survivors, said that this agitation would ensure that the Supreme Court can know the true magnitude of the damage brought by Union Carbide.

‘The government is misleading Supreme Court regarding the gas tragedy and we are being threatened with police action for speaking out against this,’ Dhingra added.