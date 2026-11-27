Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary, the Supreme Court's monitoring committee has highlighted the dismal state of healthcare facilities for gas tragedy victims, flagging acute shortages of specialist doctors in both state and central government-run hospitals. The committee submitted its quarterly report to the High Court on Thursday. The tragedy occurred on the intervening night of Dec 2 and 3, 1984.

Of the 28 sanctioned posts of super-specialist doctors in hospitals run by the Madhya Pradesh government's department of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, only two are filled, leaving 26 posts (92.85%) vacant. As per the report, around 71.69% of class-I medical specialist posts are vacant in hospitals run by the department of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In the class-II medical officer category, 157 posts of medical officers are sanctioned; amongst them, only 105 posts are filled up and 48 posts (30.57%) are still vacant. Most of the doctors are on a contract basis.

In the central government-run Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), the institution employs 13 professors; eight out of the 16 departments have no professor assigned to them. Similarly, within the associate professor category, seven out of 13 departments completely lack faculty at this rank. Out of 22 sanctioned assistant professor positions, only four are currently filled.

The state government set up six hospitals in different localities of Bhopal and adjoining worst-affected areas. The said hospitals are Kamla Nehru Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Indira Gandhi Mahila Avam Balya Chikitsalaya, Rasool Ahmed Siddiqi Pulmonary Medicine Centre, Shakir Ali Khan Hospital and Master Lal Singh Hospital. Most of the posts of super-specialists are vacant in the super-speciality hospitals like Kamla Nehru Hospital and Pulmonary Medicine Centre.

Super-specialist posts in state govt-run hospitals

Hospital

Sanctioned

Filled

Kamla Nehru

25

2

Pulmonary centre

3

0

Total

28

2

Box 2

Status of class-I medical specialist posts in state govt-run hospitals

Posts

Sanctioned

Filled

Gynaecology

10

7

Medical speciality

7

3

Child speciality

9

1

Anaesthesia

5

1

Eye speciality

6

2

Psychiatry

1

0

Pathology

5

0

Surgical specialist

4

1

Radiologists

4

0

Cardiopulmonary physiologist

1

0

Blood bank officer

1

0

Total

53

15

Box 3

63% posts vacant at central govt-run BMHRC

Posts

Sanctioned

Filled

Professors

17

9

Associate professors

13

6

Assistant professors

22

4

Total

52

19