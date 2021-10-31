Bhopal: Gas tragedy survivors seek answer from Prime Minister about rehabilitation, justice

BHOPAL: The survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy on Sunday sought answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Why has the Prime Minister not found time to meet the gas victims or talk about the victims of world’s worst industrial disaster in any of his five visits to Bhopal?” they demanded to know.

They alleged that Prime Minister had no time to meet survivors but he found time to meet the CEO of Dow Chemical company (owner of Union Carbide) Andrew Liveris during his visit to the US.

Prime Minister treated the CEO to a lavish dinner. If this was not enough, our Prime Minister also found time to award Dow Chemical company CEO during 42nd meeting of US Indian Business Council (USIBC) in Washington DC in 2017. “One has to ask this question, whose side is the Prime Minister: Bhopal survivors or American corporations?” said Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information & Action.

“Since 2014, we have written more than 10 letters to Prime Minister seeking time to resolve the long pending issues of compensation, clean up and taking penal action against Dow Chemical and Union Carbide but we have not received any reply from his office,” said Rashida Be, President of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Through the campaign - Bhopal Disaster: 37 years, 37 questions – the organisation aims to highlight urgent concerns regarding compensation, criminal justice, medical, economic and social rehabilitation and environmental remediation of polluted lands.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:44 PM IST