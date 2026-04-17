Bhopal Gang That Rammed Scooters To Rob Women Busted; 2 Held | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police on Friday arrested two members of a gang that targeted women by staging road accidents to carry out robberies. The arrests come after an incident on Raisen Road last week.

According to police, the crime took place on Wednesday evening when two women including an anganwadi worker were returning home on a scooter. Three men on a motorcycle deliberately rammed into their vehicle, causing them to fall and sustain serious injuries. Seizing the moment, the suspects robbed the victims and fled.

The injured women are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Following the incident, police launched investigation, scanning CCTV footage from the industrial area and relying on local informants. Their efforts led to the arrest of two suspects who during interrogation confessed to their involvement in the crime.

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Police sources revealed that the arrested suspects are residents of Rajiv Nagar slum area under MP Nagar police station limits. Meanwhile, the alleged mastermind is said to be from another locality and remains at large.