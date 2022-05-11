Bhopal: Gang loots petrol pump manager

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump manager was stabbed and looted by the six miscreants on late Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday. No arrest has been made into the case so far.

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told the media that on Monday evening, the victim Pankaj Meena who is an employee of a petrol pump, situated in Ratibad area was coming on a scooter to mid town city area to deposit the sale amount to the head office.

Midway at Depot Square, the six accused riding on three bikes stopped and attacked him. As the victim fell down the gang took the bag and fled the spot.

The police registered a case and also launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits. Based on CCTV footage, the police came to know that one of the miscreants was a former employee of the same petrol pump.

The police have registered a case under section 394 of the IPC, while no arrest has been made into the incident so far.

