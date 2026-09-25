Bhopal Ganeshotsav 2026: 'Ganpati Bappa Morya...' Devotees Head For Ganesh Visarjan; Grand Tableaux Procession To Begin In Evening

Bhopal Ganeshotsav 2026: Air was filled with devotion and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants as Bhopal Ganesh Visarjan 2026 begun on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. Residents performed rituals, offered flowers and modak to Bappa as part of the immersion ceremony. Big pandals conducted Havan, kanya bhoj and bhandara before Ganpati visarjan begins at 4pm. Bhopal Municipal Corporation set up nearly 30 Ganpati collection centres for the residents to streamline and ease immersion activity, thereby curbing overcrowding at ghats.

Men and women all dressed in traditional attires, children and elderly were seen worshipping their Ganpati idols with faith and fervour for Khatlapura Ghat Ganesh Visarjan.

Bhopal Ganesh Visarjan 2026

Khatlapura Ghat Ganesh Visarjan |

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Ganesh Visarjan Arrangements

Grand Ganesh tableau processions will begin from 4 pm onwards, accompanied by dhols and DJs. The rallies are expected to continue throughout the night. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has made arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan at major immersion sites, including Khatlapura Ghat, Prempura Ghat, Kamalapati Ghat, Shahpura Ghat, Bairagarh and other locations.

More than 180 divers and security personnel equipped with life jackets have been deployed across these ghats to ensure safe immersion and prevent any untoward incidents.

Residents will not be allowed to enter the water bodies for immersion. They will have to hand over their Ganpati idols to volunteers or place them on conveyor belts for the immersion process.

Main Ganesh Visarjan Route In Bhopal

Commuters are advised to avoid the following route marked for the Ganesh Visarjan procession

Bhopal Traffic Advisory Ganesh Visarjan: The Ganesh immersion route will pass via cover Bharat Talkies, Itwara, Ganesh Chowk Mangalwara, Galla Mandi Hanumanganj, Chhote Bhaiya Chauraha, Janakpuri, Jumerati, Old Post Office, Sindhi Market, Peergate, Moti Masjid, Retghat, Kamala Park.

Similarly, traffic restrictions will apply on major entry points and roads, including Khajuri Road, Mubarakpur, Lambakheda, Islam Nagar, Chowpada Kala, Patel Nagar, 11 Mile, Ratibar, Lalghati, Narsinghgarh Tiraha, Airport Road, Karond Road, Bhanpur Road and Ratnagiri.