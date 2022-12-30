Bhopal: Gandhinagar police arrest four for attacking man

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhinagar police of Bhopal have taken four men into custody for attacking a man with sword and other weapons, the police said on Friday.

Investigating officer (IO), Sushil Kumar told Free Press that the complainant has been identified as Arvind Parmar, a resident of Nishatpura. Parmar told the police that he had come to pick up one of his kin from Gandhinagar. When he reached Gandhinagar and was waiting for his kin to arrive, he stumbled across four men with whom he shared an old rivalry.

Parmar landed into an altercation with all the four of them. As the argument intensified, the group brought swords and other sharp-edged weapons and attacked him. Parmar sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to the LBS hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident was brought to the notice of Gandhinagar police, who sprung into action and arrested all the four accused.