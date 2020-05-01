Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College starts using CB-NAAT kits to speed up coronavirus tests

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) virology lab in Bhopal has started using TB test kit ‘CB-NAAT’ for coronavirus test.

As per the health department sources, CB-NAAT (Catridge Based Nuleic Acid Amplication Test) gives results in just two hours while RT-PCR takes at least four hours. So it will help in getting results in less time. It will clear the pending samples, sources added.

After rejection of Rapid Test Kits for testing, there was only one option- RT-PCR test. Now Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved it and issued advisory for it.

As per ICMR advisory, any laboratory already doing SARS-CoV2 testing by real timing PCR with appropriate BSL set-up, may start it using XPERT/XPRESS SARS-CoV2 without any further approval. CB-NAAT is recently introduced polymerase chain reaction based (PCR), used to detect microbactrium tuberclosis (TB).

Previously, rapid test kits were rejected after ICMR instructions. There were 30,000 additional kits in Madhya Pradesh but they have not been used. So there was only one option - RT-PCR test kits. Now health department has additional facilities of TB test against COVID-19 infections.

GMC dean Dr AK Shrivastava said, “We have started it in our virology lab. Now, we will get speedy results of the samples. We have this is additional facilities in addition to RT PCR kits. It is used to detect TB infections so it is applied against COVID-19 infection in lungs. We are trying our level best to increase the speed of testing for quick results.”