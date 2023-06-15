 Bhopal: Furniture Designer Raped And Duped; Accused Booked
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a woman and duping her of Rs 2 lakh, the police said on Thursday. The cops further said that the man suddenly went out of the victim’s touch and blocked her number, after which she approached the police and registered a case.

Investigating officer (IO) Yogita Jain said that the survivor woman (26) is a resident of Bhopal and works as a furniture designer. She met a man in 2021, named Vishal Prajapati (24), who was also connected to the same field. Both of them became good friends.

In March 2021, Prajapati called the woman to his rented accommodation in Ashoka Garden where he allegedly raped her. He promised to marry her when she protested. He further raped her on multiple occasions.

Following this, Prajapati asked her for Rs 2 lakh to open a business. The woman catered to his demands. Later, when he asked for more money, the woman refused and began mounting pressure on him for marriage. Prajapati blocked her number and went out of touch. When the woman was unable to trace her, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

