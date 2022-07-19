Bhopal: Furious husband kills wife and her lover

Pic Representation | Pixabay

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL

An annoyed husband killed his wife and her friend who were hiding in Kailash Nagar area late evening on Monday. The accused husband has been arrested and was presented into the Court, said Ashoka Garden police on Tuesday.

Police station in charge Alok Shrivastava told media that the victim Aruna Malviya aged 22 was married to Sunil Malviya. They are the residents of district Vidisha. Rajendra (25) who is the friend of Sunil is also the resident of the same locality.

Rajendra and Aruna came closer and a month back they both fled from village and came to Bhopal.

They started living together in Kailash Nagar area, they work together as labourers.

But on the other hand Sunil who felt insulted planned to kill them.

The police added that in past two days, he tracked down the timing of their return and on Monday at around 8 pm when the two reached near their house Sunil attacked them with knife.

He stabbed them to death on the spot. The people nearby caught Sunil and also called the Dial 100 and handed the accused to the police.

The neighbours took the two to the hospital, but the doctors declared brought dead.

The police have registered the case under section 302 and 34 of IPC and the accused has been presented in the Court.