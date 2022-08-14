Bhopal: Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day parade done in presence of DGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The full dress rehearsal of Independence Day parade was done in presence of Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena at Motilal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Head Constable of 7th Battalion Ramchandra Kushwaha essayed the role of chief guest at the programme and inspected the parade. He also read the speech as well.

Assistant police commissioner Bhopal (IPS) Abhinay Vishwakarma led the final rehearsal of the parade. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhishek Chaudhary played the role of assistant parade commander. In the joint exercise parade, a total of 14 battalions took part. Battalions of STF, SAF (Northern Zone), SAF (South Zone), District Police Force, HAWK Force, GRP, women (SAF and District Force), Jail Department, Home Guard, NCC (Senior Division), Scout Boy’s, Guide Girls and police band have participated in the final rehearsal of the parade.

Earlier, director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, special director general of police Milind Kanaskar, ACS general administration Vinod Kumar, divisional commissioner, police commissioner Makrand Deoskar and other officers took stock of preparations of Independence Day function and gave necessary instructions. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest in the Independence Day programme at Motilal Nehru Stadium.