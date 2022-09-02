Bhopal: From Chitera to Madhubani, Ganesha displayed in different art forms at Birla Museum

Bhopal: Commissioner of archaeology, archives & museums, Shilpa Gupta inaugurated the nine-day exhibition |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, an exhibition of paintings based on ‘Bhartiya Lok Kala Mein Shri Ganesh’ began at G P Birla Museum on Friday. Commissioner of archaeology, archives & museums, Shilpa Gupta inaugurated the nine-day exhibition. Paintings by famous Gaud artist, Jangarh Singh Shyam and Bhil artist Bhuri Bai are a major attraction at the exhibition.

Some of the paintings displayed at the exhibition are from the personal collection of retired judge Yogesh Kumar Gupta. Besides, Patachitra of Odisha, Madhubani of Bihar, Patua of West Bengal, Warli painting from Maharashtra and Chitera of Gwalior are also on display. Consultant, G P Birla Museum, B K Lokhande expressed gratitude to Gupta for showcasing paintings from his personal collection and making them available for common people to see.

He said, “This exhibition shows the impact and presence of Lord Ganesha in Indian culture since ancient times.” On this occasion, superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India, Bhopal circle, Manoj Kumar Kurmi was present along with other officers of the department.

