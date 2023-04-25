Bhopal: Friend stabs friend, held

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aishbag police have arrested a man for stabbing another person with a knife over a dispute, the police said on Monday. Chaturbhuj Singh Rathore, the station house officer (SHO) of Aishbag police station said that complainant Chand Miyan is a resident of Sudama Nagar in Aishbag. He told the police that he was friends with Imran and used to visit his house frequently. He also used to interact with his wife often. Imran gradually felt insecure due to the same and decided to confront Chand.

On Sunday night, when Imran came face-to-face with Chand, he warned him not to talk to his wife. The duo landed in an argument over the issue, following which Imran stabbed Chand with a knife. Chand sustained grievous injuries and started to bleed profusely. Locals took him to Hamidia Hospital. The cops said that Chand could have lost his life, had he not admitted on time. Later, the cops caught Imran and registered a case against him on attempt-to-murder charge.