Bhopal: Freedom of speech is inviolable: Mohit Chauhan

Bhopal: Playback singer Mohit Chauhan has said that the dispute over the shooting of webseries ‘Ashram 3’ should be resolved through discussion and dialogue.

“Everyone has the right to freedom of speech and expression in a democratic country. If something is objectionable and it hurts someone's feelings, then we should talk to each other and solve the issue,” he adds.

The Masakali fame singer was speaking to media persons at a hotel in the city on Monday. He was in Bhopal to perform on the 66th MP Foundation Day.

About the Aryan Khan Drug case, Mohit said that he can’t pronounce anyone wrong or right. ‘For this, there is judiciary and law. So, let them do their job,” he said.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is ‘Hindustan ka Dil’ and very beautiful. It has lakes, hillocks, temples and places of pilgrimage. He said the state had a lot of potential to become ‘Atmanirbhar’. “The film industry is doing a lot here now. Madhya Pradesh should have its own film industry to promote local artistes and provide employment opportunities,” the playback Singer said.

About the talent shows, Mohit said they are giving platform to young talents but it is a big question that what their future is after the show. “Besides film songs, I think , they should give a chance to sing their original songs to bring out their real talent.”

IIFA Awards in MP

Mohit Chauhan said the IIFA Awards event should be held in MP. Corona has done great damage. It has spared none. Everything was closed for two years. Now everything is back to normal again.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:19 AM IST