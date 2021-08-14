Bhopal: Freedom fighter’s wife battles penury as govt denies pension

BHOPAL: Nothing has changed for 90 years old Champa Bai, widow of freedom fighter Dwarka Prasad Verma even after 74 years of independence. Deprived of government pension, she is forced to live in penury. Today when government is celebrating 75th Independence Day as Amrut Mahotsav and officials have been instructed to visit homes of freedom fighters to felicitate them, widow of a freedom fighter in Betul is deprived of the pension despite approval from the district administration in 2009. Champa Bai’s husband, Dwarka Prasad Verma had gone to jail on November 21, 1942 while participating in Quit India Movement.

Ironically, even Verma could not get freedom fighter’s pension. He ran from the pillar to the post but could not get the pension. He too led miserable days and committed suicide after losing hope of getting any aid from the government. He had poured kerosene oil and set self on fire in 2002 at the age of 83.

Verma’s daughter Kiran said that her father was given a bus pass to travel free across the state by the then Digvijaya Singh govt. ‘CM Digvijaya Singh had felicitated him on 50th year of independence. He was invited on all national functions as a freedom fighter but never granted pension,’ said Kiran.

He kept struggling for pension to the extent that he lost his mind at the end and committed suicide, she added. After efforts by Freedom Fighters Organisation, a deputy collector on August 19, 2009 wrote a letter to treasury officer recommending that freedom fighter’s pension should be given to widow Champa Bai. Twelve years on, without any support, Champa Bai is forced to live in penury.

Joint collector, Betul, MP Brar said that he had just come to know about the case. “I will get the file searched and do the needful,” said Brar.

“It is very shameful. I will talk to the authorities so that Champa Bai gets her dues,” said Member of Parliament from Betul, Durgadas Uike.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:17 PM IST