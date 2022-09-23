Bhopal: Free vaccine available but cattle-rearers have to be careful, says CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the vaccine for lumpy virus is being given free of cost, but cattle-rearers have to be careful. If they do not take precautions, our livestock will be in serious trouble, the CM added.

The CM said that it is necessary that we immediately recognise the symptoms of this disease. Animals infected with the lumpy virus undergo many changes. If animals are showing these symptoms, get them treated immediately. When infected, animals develop fever and become lethargic.

There is swelling in the feet, eyes become watery and saliva constantly comes out of the mouth. The lump starts forming in the body, which is round and raised. The weight of the animal starts decreasing and small wounds like raised marks start appearing all over the body. The milk of milking animals is also stopped or reduced.

Therefore, there is a need to take immediate measures to save our animals from this disease as it spreads from animal to animal. This disease also spreads from one animal to another by mosquito, fly, etc., but this disease does not spread from animals to humans.

The CM said that this virus spreads rapidly after the animals get infected. Therefore, it is better to take some precautions to protect the animals from getting infected. While advising animal owners to take precautions, the CM said that if any one animal shows symptoms, immediately isolate it from other animals and contact the veterinarian, besides protecting the animals from parasites like flies, mosquitoes, louse, etc. Keep spraying disinfectant in the infected area, do not leave the carcass of animals that have the lumpy virus in the open and bury it in a deep pit.

The CM said that free vaccination is being done by the government and maximum vaccination can prevent this disease. So vaccination must be done. Our veterinarians and other staff are available to assist you with the treatment and to provide advice on the disease.

