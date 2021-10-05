Bhopal: Free sand to be given to beneficiaries of PMAY, says Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday that beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would get free sand as it was expensive for them, as per the state government spokesperson.

“Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are facing a lot of difficulty due to getting sand for construction of their houses at very expensive prices. Free sand would be supplied to the beneficiaries. For this, the sand policy will also be changed,” said the CM addressing a public gathering during foundation stone laying programme of development works at Chitrangi in Singrauli district on Monday. CM said in addition to the list of 2011, a survey would be conducted for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that maximum number of poor families could be given the benefit of the scheme. The CM said, “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being run for every poor family of the state so that they have their own houses. In view of the problem of sand in construction of houses for the beneficiaries of the scheme, sand policy will be changed soon, in which sand will be given free of cost to the beneficiary.”

CM dedicated and laid the foundation stone of construction works of 325 tap water schemes of Jal Jeevan Yojna. The total cost of these cluster water schemes being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission is Rs 1663 crore. CM said every demand or complaint received from common citizens should be dealt with seriously. “As reward is necessary for good work, punishment for wrong or negligence is equally important”, he said. CM instructed officials to expeditiously resolve the applications received regarding Janadhikar Patta, Kanya Vivah Yojana, payment of wages for labour work, approval of housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana etc. He directed the authorities to remove the CEO of Chitrangi Janpad Gulab Singh Kusam and to look into the complaints against naib tehsildar Sanjay Jat.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:31 AM IST