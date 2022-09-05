Bhopal: Free residential coaching to SC-ST students for IIT-JEE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Free coaching for IIT-JEE will be given by the Madhya Pradesh Government to meritorious students of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The government will also provide free residential facilities in Bhopal to them.

Tribal Affairs Minister Meena Singh Mandve will inaugurate the first facility under the scheme at the Government Gyanodaya Vidyalaya, Katara Hills in the city on Monday to mark Teachers' Day.

The government has started the 'Champions-90' initiative in association with a private coaching institute. This institute will provide coaching facilities to the students from their C.S.R. funds. Along with this, a tablet will also be provided free of cost to the students. The tablet will be loaded with the educational software of the coaching institute. Online education material will also be available to the students. Necessary books will also be made available to them.

For admission under this scheme, hundreds of students of MP Board and CBSE from across the state took an examination conducted by the coaching institute on August 28. A total of 90 students have been selected, with an equal number of boys and girls. The number of SC and ST students will also be in the same ratio.

Free facilities

Soundproof Smart Classroom with AC

Tablet connected with coaching software and study material

11th-12th education and residential facilities

Books and other study material