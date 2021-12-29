Bhopal: Four year rigorous imprisonment to former bank manager in graft case

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Special judge, CBI, Bhopal has sentenced four years of rigorous imprisonment to former branch manager of a nationalized bank in 2014 bribery case on Tuesday.

The court held Punjab National Bank, Bankhedi Branch(Hoshangabad District) former branch manager Jagdish Prasad and one another person guilty of graft. The case was registered against Prasad on December 2, 2014 for demanding bribe from two account holders who had taken housing loans from the bank. Prasad, who was branch manager, had released certain amount and then withheld the installments seeking monetary benefits from the two account holders. The bank had sanctioned Rs 1lakh housing loan to each, however, the manager after releasing Rs 50,000 to the two, withheld the remaining amount.

CBI on receiving the complaint laid a trap and caught red-handed a man Chhotelal Ahirwar accepting Rs 6000 from the complainant on behalf of the then branch manager; the duo was arrested.

The CBI filed a charge-sheet on December 31, 2014 against Prasad and Chhotelal. The Trial Court found both the accused guilty and awarded four years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 5000 each.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021