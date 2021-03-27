Bhopal: Four residents make Raag, film on women trafficking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A feature film 'Raag’ on trafficking of women, is scripted, directed and produced by the residents from the city. Theatre director Mohammed Nazir Qureshi has penned the screenplay, Piyush Mundada and KK Mundada have produced the movie.

Directed by Arvind Tripathi, the film was released on Friday. All the four are city residents. It is the first feature film whose writer, director and producer are from Bhopal, Qureshi said.

Moreover, the film has been majorly shot in the state. Among others, Rajpal Yadav, Sudha Chandran, Miling Gunaji, Bharati Sharma, Rakesh Bedi and Mustaq Khan have essayed different roles in the film. Ranjana from Bhopal has also acted in the film.

The story of the film is based on Madhya Pradesh. It tells the story of a young girl who comes from a Bedia community, which is traditionally into prostitution. The girl, however, wants to acquire an education and become something in her life. She abhors the traditional profession of her community. But his family is not ready to let go of her. A trap is laid. The girl's mother herself sells her off to a pimp. A fake marriage is arranged and her 'husband' takes her to Mumbai on honeymoon and disappears after selling her to the owner of a brothel.

The film also features Rai, a folk dance of the Bundelkhand region of the state. One song in the film has been choreographed by Saroj Khan, who passed away last year in July. This was her last film as a choreographer.