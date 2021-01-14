Bhopal: DSP probing flesh trade case against spa centre demands bribe from owner, faces departmental inquiry

Bhopal: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer posted to the crime branch is under scanner for demanding bribe in connection with a raid on a spa centre. In audio clips that went viral on Thursday, the cop is heard forcing an accused to come and meet him. The person on the other side is pleading with him to take Rs 7000-8000 instead of Rs 10,000.

The police department has initiated a departmental inquiry against the DSP Dinesh Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan had led a team that raided London Spa in December, 2020. Three girls, two men and manager of the spa were arrested at the time on charges of flesh trade.

Chauhan is investigating the case and in the audio he is heard talking to one Rajendra who is trying to settle a deal between police and the Spa owner.

The person Rajendra is heard saying that he had already given Rs 50,000 and is unable to shell out Rs 10,000 more.

Chauhan is heard seeking money from the owner and he is heard expressing his inability to give the amount.

Chauhan is forcing him to come and meet him, in one of the audios.

After the video went viral the top officials swung into action. A departmental inquiry was ordered against Chauhan and he is placed under suspension until the inquiry is over.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Gopal Dhakad said the proposal for inquiry and suspension has been sent to the ADG office.