Bhopal: Four police personnel to get gallantry awards for combating with Naxals

Shaurya Chakra gallantry award | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four police personnel who had combat with the Naxal, will be given police medal for gallantry on Independence Day, the awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day. Twenty five police personnel of the state will be awarded in four different categories.

In the anti Naxal operation in Balaghat district, the four police personnel who had caught two hardcore Naxals have been chosen for Gallantry awards . The officers include ASP Shyam Kumar Maravi, sub inspector Shiv Kumar Maravi, constables Sheikh Raseed and Rajkumar Kol.

On September 17, 2020, the police got the information about the naxal movement in village Bandha-tola under the Malajkhand police station. The then ASP Shyam Kumar Maravi led the search team. On spotting the police, one of the Nazals opened fire on the team. In a bid to escape, the Naxal jumped into the pond. Constable Rajkumar Kol Followed him and caught hold of him. The Naxal, the member of Vistar Committee platoon 2, Kosha, had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh which was announced by MP and Chhattisgarh police.

In second incident which took place on August 10, 2021, police had arrested Rs 8 lakh rewarded accused Sandeep Kunjam. The two personnel Shiv Kumar Maravi and Sheikh Rasheed had arrested the accused after gun fight.

Award for Distinguished Service will be give to ADG Shahdol DC Sagar, ADG Alok Ranjan, IG Sanjay Tiwari and constable trade (CT) posted in 2nd battalion SAF Gwalior Ram Siya Baghel.

As many as 17 personnel will be awarded medal for Meritorious Service , the officers include IG Balaghat Sanjay Kumar, director FSL Shashikant Shukla, SP Sunil Kumar Mehta, SP EOW Rewa Virendra Jain, ASP Dhar Devendra Kumar Patidar, ACP Bhopal Nagendra Kumar Pateriya, inspector in SCRB Manoj Singh Rajput, DSP Mohammad Israr Mansoori, subedar Prem Narayan Trivedi, inspector Dileep Kumar Singh, inspector Sanjay Kumar More, CT Surendra Kumar Bhatele, ASI Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan, CT Ravi Bhushan Verma, head constable (HC) Rameshwar Dyal, HC Narayan Bahadur and HC Dhananjay Kumar Pandey.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)