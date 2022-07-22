Bhopal: Four men involved in over 10 burglaries arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police have arrested four persons accused of burglary who stole valuables from more than 10 houses, additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar told media here on Thursday. About 37 cases have been registered against kingpin Vinod Raghuwanshi (23) in different police stations of Bhopal.

The police had received information about a gang operating in Kolar area. “This is how the gang operated. They would look for vacant, empty houses in posh areas. After spotting such houses, two of them would enter the house, the other two would stand out with their motorcycles. As soon as the two inside the house finished the job, all would flee,” Raghuwanshi added.

On July 14, the police had arrested four persons riding on two motorcycles. They revealed their modus operandi to the police. The police had come to know that the four committed burglary in more than 10 houses and stole valuables of more than Rs 10 lakh.

The police have registered the case under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC. Besides Vinod Raghuwanshi, the police have arrested Rakesh Solanki (24), Lokesh Gohtiya (20) and Sandeep Yadav (22), all residents of Mandideep.