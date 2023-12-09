Bhopal: Four Incidents Of Assault In Four Days

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of four incidents of public assault, firing and stabbing have taken place in Bhopal in the past four days. The accused in three cases are still at large.

The incidents have blown the lid off the police’s claims of ensuring law and order upkeep even during the elections and after the elections. It is noteworthy that even when the model code of conduct (MCC) was imposed in the city, the police were unable to pull a plug on nefarious activities.

Three out of the four incidents were reported in the old city, while the remaining was in Habibganj. In one incident, a man named Khalid from Shahjahanabad was shot at by two of his friends on Wednesday when banter between them took an ugly turn. The accused went on the lam and have still not been traced.

On Tuesday, several unidentified persons had attacked four people in Shahjahanabad with sharp-edged weapons and surgical blades. The identity and whereabouts of the accused are still not known. On the same day, the BJP candidate from Bhopal central zone, Devendra Thakur, was attacked in Habibganj. He is still in a critical condition.

The police have even failed to arrest one key accused involved in the stabbing and shooting of a tent house owner in Aishbag on Monday. They have, however, claimed to have arrested two accused, but the prime suspect is still at large. Reportedly, the police patrolling has gone for a toss after the cessation of elections, which seems to be the key reason behind the surge in such cases. The patrolling drives are spotted in just a handful of areas and have been missing in the old city.

Patrolling drives to be increased soon: Additional CP (Law and order)

Additional commissioner of police (Law and order) of Bhopal, Awadhesh Goswami told Free Press that after the hectic elections, the criminals took the advantage of the police’s sigh of relief and resorted to nefarious activities. He added that strict surveillance will be enforced in all areas, from where the incidents have been reported, and the DCPs of the area will be pulled up too.