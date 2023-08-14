Bhopal: Four Houses Burgled, Accused On The Run

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four cases of burglars striking houses in the city have come to light in last 24 hours in Bhopal. The incidents took place in Shahpura, Govindpura, Ashoka Garden and Kolar.

On Saturday, Anjali Batham (23), a resident of Shahpura area of Bhopal, had gone out of Indore on Friday. She returned on Sunday to find the main door of her house broken and goods worth Rs 50,000 missing from her house. A similar incident was reported from Subhash colony in Ashoka Garden, where thieves made off with the cell phone of Purushottam Kushwaha, which was worth Rs 41,000. The police have been informed, but have been unable to trace the accused.

In Govindpura and Kolar, the burglars made away with possessions worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 from the house of Jai Prakash Khare and Daisy Abraham respectively. The total cost of the stolen booty amounts to Rs 2 lakh. Investigation is on in all the cases, the police said.