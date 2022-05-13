Bhopal: Four gang rape accused held within 12 hrs

Bhopal/Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four men accused of gang rape on a 45-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday within 12 hours of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vikram Singh said on Thursday. The woman was raped in Bijwar police station area on Monday night when she had stepped out of her house.

The accused reportedly kidnapped her and took her to an under-construction building in the vicinity. They gang raped the victim and left her near a local school, where she was found unconscious in the morning.

After the complaint, the police constituted several teams to spread out and search for the accused.

The teams were formed by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma and ASP Vikram Singh. Four teams, each was led by Bijawar police station in-charge Siddharth Sharma, Ishanagar police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotiya, Pipat police station in-charge DD Shakya and Satai police station in-charge Anand Parihar respectively.

They managed to trace the location of the gang rape accused. The culprits were surrounded in the forest near Jatashankar and were arrested, Singh added.

They perpetrators have been booked under section 376D, 366, 342 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in court and sent to Bijwar sub-jail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:09 AM IST