Bhopal: Four dupe 95 people of Rs 25 lakh on lure of providing jobs

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police here have arrested four persons accused of cheating people on the pretext of offering jobs linked to data entry in Surat. The fraudsters have cheated more than 95 people and duped of them Rs 25 lakh.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that on June 10, 2021, a complaint was lodged by Anshika Sharma, resident of Chuna Bhatti who said she was cheated in the name of data entry work. The police registered the case under Section 420 of IPC and started the investigation.

The police arrested Chandan Lathiya, who is bachelor in computer science, Chintan Bamani BCom, Subham Singh, class 12 pass, and Samadhan Madhukar, class 12 pass. All are residents of Surat district. The police have seized two laptops, 11 mobile phones, seven ATMs and other gadget from them.

Modus operandi

The four used to target job seekers who were willing to work online. After getting mobile number from job sites, they called job seekers.

They offered online data entry work but with many riders. They offers good salary package for the seekers and asks them to sign the contract. They asked aspirants to pay charges like registration, currency exchange, processing fee etc.

After getting into contract, they gave work to aspirants. Days later, aspirants were told that their work was not up to the mark. The fraudsters served notice on aspirants to pay notice fee of advocate and of the court as they did not work according to contract. As soon as the aspirant deposited money fearing court action, fraudsters would withdraw amount.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:07 AM IST