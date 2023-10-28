Bhopal: Four Dogs Locked Up In House Rescued By BMC Team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rescued four dogs who were kept in captivity in a house in Ayodhya bypass on Friday after receiving information from pet lovers. Pet enthusiast, Kavita Bhawnani said a man had earlier brought to his notice that several dogs have been kept at a house in Santoshi Vihar colony for long.

She approached other pet lovers and brought the issue to the cognizance of BMC. She continued by saying that the identity of the house owner has not been ascertained yet. The BMC team acted swiftly and went to the spot. The team entered the house and rescued those four dogs.

